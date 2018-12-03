NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating as a dead body was discovered late last night in the Cumberland River.
NPD responded to 6615 Robertson Ave. where a barge operator found the body.
Authorities say the body was recovered and brought to 1098 Cleeces Ferry Rd.
This investigation is ongoing.
Stay with News4 as this story develops.
