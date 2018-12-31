NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- Police recovered a body from the Cumberland River in East Nashville over the weekend.
Around 2p.m. Sunday afternoon, a cyclist called police claiming to see a body floating in the river near the Shelby Park boat ramp, authorities say.
Police say the NFD sent a rescue boat into the river where they found the body and pulled it out of the water.
The male victim has still not been identified.
This investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.