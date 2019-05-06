BENTON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A man has been arrested after an assault call led into a pursuit with multiple vehicles stolen.
On May 5, Benton County Sheriff's Office received a report of an assault in progress, and that the suspect in question had active warrants out of another county.
The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle and officers pursued the vehicle. The suspect soon abandoned this vehicle and stole another vehicle from a home, when deputies got into a pursuit with this vehicle until the vehicle became stuck in a field.
The suspect was apprehended and faces multiple charges.
