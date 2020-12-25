NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police believe an explosion that occurred outside a building on Second Ave North downtown early Friday morning was "an intentional act."

MNPD Public Information Officer Don Aaron said police responded to a shots fired call on Second Avenue North early Friday morning. When officers arrived on the scene, there was no evidence to indicate a shooting, but they found a "suspicious RV parked on the street." 

Police called the Hazardous Devices unit to the scene to investigate when the blast went off in the RV at 6:30 a.m..

Police say one officer was knocked to the ground by the blast but was uninjured. It is unclear if anyone was inside the RV at the time of the explosion.

Nashville Fire confirmed three people were transported to the hospital without significant injuries. 

Speaking to the press Friday morning Mayor John Cooper said at least 20 buildings had been damaged. 

"It looks like a bomb went off, or an explosion I should say," Mayor Cooper said.

Emergency crews have closed a 10-block radius around the site of the explosion. A Metro Police bomb disposal unit was called the scene.

K-9 units are searching the area for a possible second explosive device, though police say there is no indication at this time of a second device. 

Fire crews said windows were broken out from the explosion area to Broadway and are encouraging people to avoid the area if possible.

Smoke was visible on the Nashville skyline early Friday morning as people in the surrounding areas as far as College Grove and Mt. Juliet reported feeling a large shaking. 

Metro Police, FBI and ATF are currently investigating the scene. 

