NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police believe an explosion that occurred outside a building on Second Ave North downtown early Friday morning was "an intentional act."
MNPD, FBI & ATF investigating the 6:30 a.m. explosion on 2nd Ave N linked to a vehicle. This appears to have been an intentional act. Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/YOfMTaKmTH— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2020
MNPD Public Information Officer Don Aaron said police responded to a shots fired call on Second Avenue North early Friday morning. When officers arrived on the scene, there was no evidence to indicate a shooting, but they found a "suspicious RV parked on the street."
Police called the Hazardous Devices unit to the scene to investigate when the blast went off in the RV at 6:30 a.m..
Police say one officer was knocked to the ground by the blast but was uninjured. It is unclear if anyone was inside the RV at the time of the explosion.
Nashville Fire confirmed three people were transported to the hospital without significant injuries.
Speaking to the press Friday morning Mayor John Cooper said at least 20 buildings had been damaged.
"It looks like a bomb went off, or an explosion I should say," Mayor Cooper said.
NOW: @MNPDNashville’s bomb disposal unit just arrived. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/MVylLDC0nE— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) December 25, 2020
Emergency crews have closed a 10-block radius around the site of the explosion. A Metro Police bomb disposal unit was called the scene.
Explosion 2nd Ave N Nashville pic.twitter.com/qhifSTMYSh— James Green (@babeteamgreen) December 25, 2020
K-9 units are searching the area for a possible second explosive device, though police say there is no indication at this time of a second device.
Fire crews said windows were broken out from the explosion area to Broadway and are encouraging people to avoid the area if possible.
These are pictures from 2nd Avenue south. Windows were broken out from explosion area to Broadway. Please AVOID this area! Media staging is at 2nd Avenue south and KVB. pic.twitter.com/tocdpHWFgj— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 25, 2020
Smoke was visible on the Nashville skyline early Friday morning as people in the surrounding areas as far as College Grove and Mt. Juliet reported feeling a large shaking.
Metro Police, FBI and ATF are currently investigating the scene.
