NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a woman who reportedly raped a young boy while babysitting him.
Last Wednesday, Metro Police received a report of sexual abuse involving 20-year-old Demetriona Harper and a 12-year-old boy.
Police affidavits state Harper was babysitting the boy and another minor on Thursday, Oct. 17 at The Retreat Apartments in Goodlettsville. While babysitting, the boy and Harper went into his bedroom to play a video game.
While inside the bedroom, Harper reportedly touched the boy's genitals and forced him to touch her genitals before having sex with him. After the incident, Harper left the room and went back to the living room to get on her phone.
Later in the day, Harper agreed to speak to investigators about the incident and initially denied having sexual contact with the boy. She later admitted to investigators to performing sex acts on the boy and allowed the boy to have sex with her.
She told police she stopped and attempted to leave when the boy forced her into completing the act. She admitted she let things go to far and made a mistake, but claimed that the boy was the aggressor in the incident.
Harper was charged with child rape. Bond was set at $250,000.
