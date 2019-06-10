NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are asking for assistance to identify a shooter who critically wounded a 41-year-old man during a robbery at a south Nashville market.
Police said the victim and a friend had been inside shopping at the Discount Tobacco store, 15116 Old Hickory Blvd., off Nolensville Pike, at 7:35 p.m. Sunday, and were being watched by the would-be robber.
When the victim’s friend left and headed toward their vehicle, the gunman followed and demanded his money and debit card. The gunman then went to the rear seat passengers in the victim’s vehicle and demanded their belongings.
The victim saw what was happening, ran up to the gunman and attempted to wrestle him to the ground.
The gunman fired two shots, both of which struck the victim.
The gunman ran to a nearby black SUV and fled the area.
The victim was rushed to surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is in critical/stable condition, according to police.
Anyone recognizing the gunman, seen in surveillance images wearing a red pullover shirt, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
