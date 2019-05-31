NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro PD were called to a residence in West Nashville after an 18-month-old child was left locked in a car that was not running.
At the time of the report, just after 9:00AM Friday, the child had been in the car approximately ten minutes.
The mother told responding officers that she placed the baby in the car, and her baby grabbed the key fob, locking the doors, and the keys then fell to the floor of the car.
She immediately called police, who assisted in getting the child out of the car. EMS personnel responding to the scene checked out the baby, who was found to be fine and without need of medical attention.
The mother will not be facing any charges.
