FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Police are still looking for the gunman who killed a mother while she was working at a Franklin drive-thru 28 years ago.
Peggy Cox was shot and killed on the day of her 49th birthday on Feb. 1, 1991.
Cox was working at the Hardee's on Murfreesboro Road when the killer placed his order at the intercom and then pulled up to the window and shot her.
Her 20-year-old son, who was also working at the time, found Cox lying on the floor of the restaurant. Cox was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later died.
Detectives were unable to identify the gunman or his motive, and the case went cold.
This year, a new team of detectives at the Franklin Police Department are going to be meticulously examining the details of the case.
"Peggy Cox and her family deserve justice," said Chief Deborah Faulkner. "We will never stop hunting for her killer or the answers that Peggy’s family and our community deserve."
Investigators are offering a $25,000 reward for any information that helps police catch Cox's killer.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Peggy Cox Tipline at 615-550-8404 or text 615FPD along with their tip to 847411.
