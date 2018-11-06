steven aragon
(Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for a man who has been reported missing in the Providence area of Mt. Juliet.

Steven Aragon was last seen 9:45 a.m. Tuesday on Providence Parkway.

Police said they are concerned about his well-being.

Anyone who sees Aragon or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department.

Aragon is 5'7" and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a flannel shirt, blue jeans and a black backpack.

