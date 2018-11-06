MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for a man who has been reported missing in the Providence area of Mt. Juliet.
Steven Aragon was last seen 9:45 a.m. Tuesday on Providence Parkway.
Police said they are concerned about his well-being.
Anyone who sees Aragon or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department.
Aragon is 5'7" and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a flannel shirt, blue jeans and a black backpack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.