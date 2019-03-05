GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Police in Gallatin are asking for help finding a man who is believed to be in distress.
Durrone Vernon Moore was last heard from on Monday just after 9:20 p.m.
Moore reportedly called his girlfriend, who believes he is in danger.
Moore is believed to be in a 2009 silver Taurus with license plate CBF036.
Anyone with information about Moore's whereabouts is asked to call police at 615-452-1313.
