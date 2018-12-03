COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police say they have found finding an armed and dangerous suspect in Putnam County.
Avert Lee Johnson, also known as "Kojack," was arrested in Cookeville on Monday morning.
Johnson is affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood gang, according to police.
He was wanted for aggravated assault. Johnson has a long criminal history in Putnam County, including charges for assault, drug violations and weapon violations.
