CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are asking for your help finding a 13-year-old girl with autism who left a school in Clarksville.
Reese left Rossview Middle School at some point on Friday morning. Police are searching the area around the school.
Reese is 5'6" with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing all-black clothing.
Officials say Reese is known to hide in the woods and leave the main roadways.
There are more than 20 police officers in the area, along with a K-9 and a drone to assist in the search. EMS has also responded to the scene.
Anyone who sees Reese is asked to call 911.
