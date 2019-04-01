CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are asking for help finding a 17-year-old runaway from Clarksville.
Shaleah Palmer was reported as a runaway to police on March 13. She is 5'3" with black hair and brown eyes.
Palmer may be with 20-year-old Melvin Thomas, who is wanted for questioning in connection with a crime.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911. If you have information about her whereabouts, call 931-648-0656, ext. 5356, or the tipline at 931-645-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at P3tips.com/591.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.