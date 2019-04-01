Shaleah Palmer
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are asking for help finding a 17-year-old runaway from Clarksville.

Shaleah Palmer was reported as a runaway to police on March 13. She is 5'3" with black hair and brown eyes.

Palmer may be with 20-year-old Melvin Thomas, who is wanted for questioning in connection with a crime.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911. If you have information about her whereabouts, call 931-648-0656, ext. 5356, or the tipline at 931-645-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

