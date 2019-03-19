CHRISTIANA, TN (WSMV) - Police are asking for help tracking down a dog belonging to a 10-year-old Rutherford County boy.
The German shepherd named Goblin was stolen March 10 on Rucker Road in Christiana.
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, a man was caught on video putting the dog into the back seat of a white Honda Civic.
The boy has Asperger syndrome and ADHD. His mother says he has been withdrawn since Goblin went missing.
"He gets off the bus from school and goes and lies in his bed," said Christina White to police. "That was his best friend. The dog slept with him. I couldn’t get that boy held tight enough. It’s been rough."
White is begging the man to bring Goblin back, saying he's not just a dog - he's a family member. She says Goblin has been her son's "lifeline" for two years and goes everywhere with him.
Anyone with information about Goblin or his location or information about the man accused of taking him is asked to call police at 615-904-3022.
