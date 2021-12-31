CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office asked the public Friday to locate a runaway juvenile.
Authorities are looking for Bethany Edwards, 17, who was last seen at her home on Lake Road on Tuesday at 1:40 p.m., the officials said. An hour later, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said she was seen at the Fortera Credit Union at Dover Crossing.
Edwards is 5 feet 2 inches tall with light brown/blondish hair and brown eyes. Police said she was wearing a green jacket, dark-colored jogging pants, and green crocs when she went missing.
Authorities said she could be traveling in a four-door white or silver sedan and possibly in Kentucky.
Lead investigator Matthew Riels asks anyone with information on her location to contact him at 931-648-0611; submit a tip with the MoCoInfor App; or call 911. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously by clicking here.
