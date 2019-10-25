NORTH NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Police Department are asking for help to identify a gunman who has robbed several Dollar Stores since September.
The suspect was captured on surveillance video at the most recent robbery on October 16th at the Family Dollar Store on Jefferson Street. In the video, the man wore black pants with a red stripe which officials believe are the same ones worn by the suspect in two of the three other robberies.
The three other robberies took place as listed:
- September 26th, Dollar General on Old Hickory Boulevard
- October 1st, Dollar General on Stewarts Ferry Pike
- October 2nd, Dollar General on Charlotte Pike
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or his distinctive clothing shown in the surveillance photos are asked to contact Crime Stoppers.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.