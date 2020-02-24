Johnny Tidwell

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Hendersonville police have arrested a man caught on video multiple times stealing from a Walmart store here.

51-year-old Johnny Tidwell had at one time been banned from entering the Walmart store on N. Anderson Lane in Hendersonville, but they believe he went back to possibly commit another crime.

Tidwell had been recorded on video multiple times stealing televisions:

Feb. 19, 2 big screen TVs

Feb. 20, 5 big screen TVs

Feb. 23, 2 big screen TVs

Police were able to locate and detain Tidwell for the three thefts, booking him into the Sumner County Jail. A court appearance date of March 11th has been set.

Police believe he's possibly committed similar thefts, and police are asking for anyone who may have information regarding either the three most recent thefts, or any possible earlier crimes by Tidwell, you're asked to contact Hendersonville Detectives at 615-264-5303, Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400, or send a text message starting with TIPHPD along with your tip info, to 274637.

 

