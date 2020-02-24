HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Hendersonville police have arrested a man caught on video multiple times stealing from a Walmart store here.
51-year-old Johnny Tidwell had at one time been banned from entering the Walmart store on N. Anderson Lane in Hendersonville, but they believe he went back to possibly commit another crime.
Tidwell had been recorded on video multiple times stealing televisions:
Feb. 19, 2 big screen TVs
Feb. 20, 5 big screen TVs
Feb. 23, 2 big screen TVs
Police were able to locate and detain Tidwell for the three thefts, booking him into the Sumner County Jail. A court appearance date of March 11th has been set.
Police believe he's possibly committed similar thefts, and police are asking for anyone who may have information regarding either the three most recent thefts, or any possible earlier crimes by Tidwell, you're asked to contact Hendersonville Detectives at 615-264-5303, Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400, or send a text message starting with TIPHPD along with your tip info, to 274637.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.