NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The woman captured on video twerking on the roof of a moving car in Antioch has been arrested.
According to an affidavit, 23-year-old Myscellent Shelton-Cox was twerking on the roof of the car while it traveled down Antioch Pike through the intersection of Blue Hole road.
Police say Cox's actions caused drivers to divert their attention and caused a hazard.
