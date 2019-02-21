CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police say they have arrested a suspect believed to be connected to several crimes in Montgomery County.
Dustin Ryan Williams, 32, was arrested in the Woods Road area around noon Friday.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Clarksville Police Department, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office and the APSU GIS Center.
Williams will be charged with two counts of vehicle theft and felony evading. His bond was set at $175,000.
Prior to his arrest, Williams was spotted leaving a camper near the 5300 block of Highway 12 on Friday morning. Residents were warned to secure their homes and report suspicious activity.
Williams is a suspect in three vehicle thefts and a person of interest in a vehicular assault that happened Thursday at a gas station on Lowes Drive.
Officials previously spotted Williams driving one of the stolen vehicles on Sulphur Springs Road. When deputies tried to stop Williams, he allegedly drove off, eventually abandoning the car in the Cumberland River and escaping on foot.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.