NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two teens have been arrested for stealing a vehicle and possessing handguns.
According to Metro Police, officers responded to a report of a stolen silver BMW from Lebanon in the 1800 block of Hermosa Street. The car was found at 19th Avenue North and Herman Street where the driver drove away at a high speed.
Rather than pursue the car, officers coordinated with a police helicopter pilot who told officers on foot the car had stopped in an alleyway near North 2nd Street and Truetland Avenue.
The driver and passenger got out of the vehicle and tried to run away, but were quickly taken into custody. Police identified the driver as 19-year-old Deangelo Thomas, a convicted felon, and his passenger was a 14-year-old female.
Police found a backpack containing two handguns inside the BMW.
Thomas is charged with vehicle theft, felon in possession of a weapon, leaving the scene of an accident, evading arrest and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He also has two previous convictions for felony drug possession from March and August 2018. He is being held on a $90,000 bond.
The 14-year-old passenger was taken to Juvenile Court and charged with vehicle theft, second offense handgun possession and evading arrest.
