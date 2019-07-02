NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested two 16-year-olds after an investigation which led to the recovery of two guns, including an AR-15 rifle.
Detectives developed information that one of the teens, who was on probation for a January gun possession arrest, was again armed. When they arrived at the teen’s East Nashville home, he threw a loaded .38 caliber pistol to the ground and fled on foot.
The teen got into a vehicle driven by a second teen. The teen was apprehended a few blocks away and the second teen surrendered himself several hours later.
Recovered from the vehicle were a small amount of marijuana, a digital scale, and a loaded AR-15 rifle.
The first teen is charged with evading arrest and unlawful handgun possession (second offense). The second teen was charged with marijuana possession, reckless driving, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony weapon possession.
