NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Metro Police, with the assistance of a THP helicopter, arrested three teenagers after an apartment in Cayce Homes came under fire by a gunman in a stolen Honda Accord.
According to police on Friday, Breontez Smith, 18, got out of the passenger side of a Honda and opened fire on a S. 7th Street apartment using an AR-15 style rifle. Police say four were in the apartment but were not hit.
Police also stated that the THP helicopter helped them follow the stolen Honda to an apartment complex at 3711 Dickerson Pike. They apprehended Smith, 18-year-old Jahnacya Brown, and the 16-year-old driver after a pursuit.
Police say that four guns and ammunition were recovered from the incident. They found an AR pistol and two Glock pistols laying on the side of Tuckahoe Drive and they recovered a AR-15 rifle with a drum magazine hidden inside of Brown’s residence on Henry Hale Boulevard.
According to police, Smith was charged with auto theft, evading arrest and four counts of felony aggravated assault. His bond is set at $100,000.
Police also charged Brown Friday with vehicle theft and contributing to the delinquency of the 16-year-old. Additional warrants charging her with four counts of felony aggravated assault were issued on Saturday.
According to a police statement, the 16-year-old was charged at Juvenile Court with auto theft, 2nd offense unlawful gun possession, and felony evading arrest.
