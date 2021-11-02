NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police were able to locate and arrest three robbery suspects in Nashville on Tuesday morning after they were seen breaking into a local McDonalds.
According to Metro Police, 26-year-old Rodney Ray Davis, 24-year-old Deandre Butler, and 25-year-old Shaqueria Shaquall Marie Debose were seen burglarizing the McDonalds on 1173 Murfreesboro Pike.
All three of the suspects were scene leaving the restaurant at 3 a.m. in a black Hyundai Elantra with Texas tags by a helicopter crew.
Police state that after the suspects were arrested, a search was conducted in which more than $14,000 was found in two grocery bags. Metro Police officers found burglary tools in a dumpster near a gas station.
Davis and Debose were both arrested and charged with burglary and possession of burglary tools. They are being held on a $52,500 bond.
Butler, who has an outstanding warrant in Texas, was also charged with burglary and possession of burglary tools. In addition, he was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
According to a police statement, Butler is being held on a $302,500 bond. Houston Police plan to extradite him.
Police also state that all three suspects are being investigated by North Precinct detectives for involvement in other burglaries.
