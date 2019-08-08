NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A teenage murder suspect who has been a fugitive for four months is now in police custody.
According to police, 18-year-old Devion Jordan was arrested Thursday night and charged with criminal homicide and especially aggravated robbery in connection with the April 8th shooting death of 19-year-old Charlie Easley. The shooting happened at the Point Breeze Apartments on Lemont Drive.
Police say information led officers to believe Jordan was likely at an apartment on Porter Road with 20-year-old Marvin Summers. Summers was free on bond and was wearing an ankle monitor due to a pending attempted first degree murder charge.
As officers were about to knock on the door, Summers started walking out. He then saw police, quickly retreated back inside and shut the door. Summers obeyed officers' commands to come back outside and he also told them Jordan was present.
Jordan eventually came outside and was detained.
Officers searched the apartment and found two loaded semi-automatic pistols; one of them was hidden in a cereal box in the kitchen. The other pistol was found hidden in the closet of a child's bedroom.
Jordan will face the charges in Juvenile Court because he was 17 when he committed the crimes.
Summers now faces new charges for harboring Jordan and unlawful gun possession.
