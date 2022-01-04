NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Metro Police arrested a 17-year-old Monday night wanted for questioning in multiple carjacking and shooting cases.
According to police, detectives located the teen with eight other occupants at the Edgehill neighborhood and spotted them inside a stolen Toyota Highlander.
After detectives blocked the Highlander, the occupants inside the car fled. All the suspects were arrested by police including the 17-year-old. Multiple firearms were found inside the vehicle at the time of their arrest, two of which were reported stolen.
Police charged all eight occupants with vehicle theft and evading arrest. Three teenagers were charged with being a juvenile in possession of a handgun.
The 17-year-old was charged with vehicle theft and evading arrest. Police expect more charges to be added from the other vehicle theft and shooting cases that the teen is suspected to have been involved in.
