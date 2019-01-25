HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV)- The Hopkinsville Police have arrested 5 suspects, 2 men and 3 juveniles, for a deadly shooting on Thursday.
Police arrested 21-year-old James Yates and 20-year-old Lane Carter, who were both charged with robbery and unlawful transaction with a minor.
According to police, both men are in Christian County Jail.
Police also arrested three Hopkinsville juveniles: two were charged with complicity to robbery and one juvenile was charged with assault, robbery and possession of a forged instrument.
Police are still searching for an additional suspect they believe is involved in the incident.
26-year-old Shakkory Willis has been charged with murder, robbery and unlawful transaction with a minor.
Willis is from Oak Grove, KY.
If you see Willis or have any information on his whereabouts, call the Hopkinsville Police Department at 270-890-1300.
