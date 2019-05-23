FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Four suspects involved in a pursuit by multiple law enforcement agencies that caused a temporary lockdown at several schools are now in custody, according to police.
Franklin Police assisted the Maury and Williamson counties sheriff departments in the pursuit of a vehicle occupied by the suspects at 1:45 p.m.
The suspects’ vehicle became disabled near Franklin High School at which time all four suspects fled the vehicle on foot.
All four suspects were captured because of the heavy police presence and the use of aircraft and K9. Franklin High School, Franklin’s water treatment plant, Williamson County Animal Control, Battle Ground Academy and Franklin First United Methodist Church and Preschool were placed on emergency lockdown while law enforcement searched for the suspects.
