NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An 18-year-old has been arrested for shooting an Uber driver in the head last month.
On December 30th, Metro Police say Cornelus Kenner requested an Uber near Clifton Avenue and Lena Street around 7 p.m. when Josh Rowe picked up him.
Rowe reportedly drove Kenner a few miles before he pulled out a gun and shot Rowe in the head. Court records say Kenner then pushed Rowe out of the car and sped away on Herman Street.
Rowe, who is also a musician, survived the shooting.
An Uber driver is thankful after being shot in the head by his passenger on Dec. 30.
“I am so blessed. Everybody has been so good to me. I want everybody to know that I love them,” said Rowe, who is was discharged from the hospital last week.
Investigators identified Kenner as the suspect and arrested him on Friday. He admitted to the crime during an interview with detectives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.