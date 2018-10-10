Eric L. Caruthers

Eric L. Caruthers, 31, was arrested Wednesday morning. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say they have arrested the man accused of shooting a youth football coach in August.

Parolee 31-year-old Eric L. Caruthers was arrested Wednesday morning near South 7th Street in East Nashville.

The shooting happened on Aug 11, just after a youth football jamboree at Antioch High School. The event was not associated with Metro Nashville Public Schools.

According to police, the shooting happened after the coach broke up an altercation between two juveniles, angering one of their fathers.

Witnesses told News4 that Caruthers walked up to a group of people after the game and asked, "Who laid his hands on my kid?"

When the coach from the opposing team raised his hand, Caruthers asked him to speak with him privately.

The coach told police Caruthers was angry over the way he had intervened in the fight between his son and another player and asked him to meet him under the bleachers.

That's when Caruthers pulled out a pistol and fired multiple shots, according to the victim. The coach was shot twice in his right leg.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.