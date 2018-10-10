NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say they have arrested the man accused of shooting a youth football coach in August.
Parolee 31-year-old Eric L. Caruthers was arrested Wednesday morning near South 7th Street in East Nashville.
BREAKING: MNPD Gang Unit detectives this morning apprehended fugitive and parolee Eric L. Caruthers, 31, who was wanted for the August 11th shooting of a youth football coach during a jamboree at Antioch High School. Caruthers was arrested near S. 7th St. in East Nashville. pic.twitter.com/25q97TrVB0— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 10, 2018
The shooting happened on Aug 11, just after a youth football jamboree at Antioch High School. The event was not associated with Metro Nashville Public Schools.
According to police, the shooting happened after the coach broke up an altercation between two juveniles, angering one of their fathers.
Witnesses told News4 that Caruthers walked up to a group of people after the game and asked, "Who laid his hands on my kid?"
When the coach from the opposing team raised his hand, Caruthers asked him to speak with him privately.
The coach told police Caruthers was angry over the way he had intervened in the fight between his son and another player and asked him to meet him under the bleachers.
That's when Caruthers pulled out a pistol and fired multiple shots, according to the victim. The coach was shot twice in his right leg.
