NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a rideshare driver accused of physically removing a woman from his car on Highway 70 South.
According to the victim, the incident began after her driver, 46-year-old Albert Boakye missed a turn and became angry.
She said Boakye then stopped on the side of the road and forcibly removed her from the car, grabbing her by the neck and throwing her to the ground. The woman received bruises and cuts to her head.
She said Boakye then drove away.
Metro Police arrested Boakye early Tuesday morning after identifying him through his rideshare profile.
