NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a rideshare driver who has been charged with misdemeanor assault for allegedly physically removing a female passenger from his car.

Police said Albert Boakye, 46, was arrested late Monday night. He is accused of removing a female passenger, Clare Dunn, from his vehicle on Highway 70 South on June 26 after the two reportedly argued over a missed turn.

Police said, according to Dunn, after Boakye missed the turn, he became very angry and stopped on the side of the road where he forcibly removed her from the vehicle and then grabbed her by the neck before throwing her to the ground. She sustained bruises and lacerations to her head. Boakye fled the scene.

Dunn, who is a country singer, spoke exclusively with People.com about the incident.

"I don't want anyone else to go through it. Even if it just can keep one girl or one guy from going through this ... he knew what he was doing," she told People.

Dunn provided a photo of Boakye from her rideshare app and detectives were able to identify him as the suspect.

"As women, we sometimes do that but I think when we have those feelings, they are alarm bells. I remember telling myself that I was overthinking it and I just wanted to go home. That's all I remember thinking about it and just trying to tell myself it's fine. I blame myself," Dunn told People.

2019 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals Clare Dunn arrives at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers)

Boakye is free on $1,000 bond.

To read the full story by People, click here.