NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say they have arrested a third suspect in the violent kidnapping and robbery of a Green Hills man.
Sanquez Jones, 17, was wanted for aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary.
Metro Police say they arrested Jones Tuesday afternoon on West End Avenue near Elmington Avenue.
The 33-year-old victim was abducted from the garage of his home on Charleston Place Circle the night of Aug. 7. The man had just parked and opened his car door when someone hit him in the back of the head and pointed a gun at him.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the suspects tried to steal the victim's car but could not operate the vehicle's manual transmission.
The gunmen then allegedly forced the man to go with them in their car and make a withdrawal from a nearby ATM. After he handed them the cash, they left him at the ATM, and he was able to go to a nearby business and call police.
According to police, the men threatened to kill both the victim and his family.
Orlando Harris Jr., 21, and Deion Glover, 19, were arrested on Aug. 14 and are charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.