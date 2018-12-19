NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police have arrested a second suspect and are still looking for a third man in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in East Nashville last month.
Quincy Brown, 19, was shot and killed on Nov. 3 in the 600 block of Dew Street.
Police are still searching for 18-year-old Robert D. Howard, whose last known address is on South 6th Street.
Antwain Kelly, 26, was arrested Tuesday night on South 6th Street. He is charged with first-degree murder.
Convicted felon Dejuan A. Bell, 26, surrendered to East Precinct investigators on Nov. 14. He is charged with criminal homicide.
According to detectives, Brown and Bell argued on South 6th Street shortly before the shooting but then went their separate ways. Brown was shot as he and another man rode scooters onto Dew Street from South 7th Street.
Police said they believe both Bell and Kelly fired guns and that Howard was with them.
Anyone who sees Howard or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and can qualify for a cash reward.
