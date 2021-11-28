NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police arrested Takeeva Brown for neglecting her four young children on Nov. 17.
According to police, at 12:15 p.m. that day, officers located two 3-year-olds and one 2-year-old unsupervised in the middle of 507 South 6th Street.
The officer that arrived at the scene discovered that the 2-year-old’s diaper had not been changed in 12 to 24 hours and had flies surrounding it. The officer clothed all three of the children.
After an investigation, police determined that Brown was actively being detained at 635 South 6th Street after being accused of stabbing multiple people.
According to police, when another officer checked Brown’s residence at 621 South 6th Street, she found a 1-year-old crying in a bedroom with a heavily soiled diaper. The walls of the child’s bedroom were smeared with feces.
Officers noted a strong urine smell throughout the house. The apartment also did not have any furniture and had trash on the ground.
According to a police statement, Brown was with one of her friends before the stabbing.
However, the friend fell asleep and could not find Brown afterward. Police believe that the stabbing incident occurred during this period.
The four children are currently with their paternal grandmother.
