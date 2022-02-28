NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Metro Police arrested a woman and charged her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she attempted to run her mother and sister over with a car Sunday.
According to police, La’ Ronshae L Rogers and her mother got into an argument after the mother asked Rogers to pick up her daughter from a residence at 1405 Florence Ave. Police state that the mother did not let Rogers into the home and attempted to hand the child’s items to her through the door.
During the altercation, police say that Rogers grabbed her mother’s shirt and they wrestled one another. Rogers then went to her vehicle and attempted to hit another vehicle that was parked outside the mother’s home and then proceeded to hit the mother with the car.
According to police, the mother stated that Rogers drove up the street, grabbed a piece of wood from a construction site, and threw it at the driver-side front wheel of a vehicle parked outside the house.
Afterward, police state that Rogers drove at her mother and sister through the yard before they moved out the way of the vehicle. According to a police statement, Rogers stated that the fight started after her mother threw her child’s belongings outside and grabbed her hair.
According to a statement from police, when officers arrived on the scene, they say that the child was inside Rogers vehicle and tire marks were in the grass. This supported the mother’s claims. That’s when they determined that they had probable cause to arrest Rucker.
