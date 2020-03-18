NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing in October.
Police say 23-year-old Omar Guillen-Garcia was arrested Wednesday at a Nolensville Pike market. An officer who stopped at the market for a routine business check ended up making the arrest.
BREAKING: Murder fugitive Omar Guillen-Garcia, 23, arrested today at a Nolensville Pk market by an officer who stopped there for a routine business check. He is charged with last Oct's fatal stabbing of Leonard McKnight Jr., 43, in the parking lot of a Murfreesboro Pk store. pic.twitter.com/DiHf9gLB3p— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 18, 2020
Guillen-Garcia was wanted in the October 2019 fatal stabbing of 43-year-old Leonard McKnight, Jr.
McKnight, Jr. was stabbed to death in a MAPCO parking lot on Murfreesboro Pike.
