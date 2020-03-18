Omar Guillen-Garcia
Courtesy: MNPD

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing in October.

Police say 23-year-old Omar Guillen-Garcia was arrested Wednesday at a Nolensville Pike market. An officer who stopped at the market for a routine business check ended up making the arrest.

Guillen-Garcia was wanted in the October 2019 fatal stabbing of 43-year-old Leonard McKnight, Jr.

McKnight, Jr. was stabbed to death in a MAPCO parking lot on Murfreesboro Pike.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Family searching for answers two months after fatal stabbing at MAPCO on Murfreesboro Pike
Suspect accused in stabbing death outside MAPCO identified
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.