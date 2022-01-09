NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Metro Police arrested and charged a mother with aggravated strangulation after she choked her daughter during an altercation on Tuesday.
The altercation occurred on 2711 Zermatt Ave. According to police, witnesses said that Kayla Marie Hambrick grabbed her daughter by the throat, bent her into the back of a vehicle, and dragged her into their apartment.
According to police, Hambrick and her daughter were arguing over if the daughter’s boyfriend could stay at her grandmother’s house.
The daughter said that she hit her head on items that were in the back of the vehicle during the altercation.
In addition to aggravated strangulation, Hambrick has been charged with assault.
