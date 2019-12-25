CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Accused double murderer Michael D. Mosley was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon.
Mosley was alone in a home on Petway Rd. in Cheatham County when law enforcement surrounded the home.
Mosley surrendered himself to law enforcement.
Mosley will be booked today on two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide for the fatal stabbing on Saturday morning.
This is a developing story and News4 will bring you all of the updates as they come in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.