CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Accused double murderer Michael D. Mosely was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon.
Mosely was alone in a home on Petway Rd. in Cheatham County when law enforcement surrounded the home.
He surrendered himself to law enforcement.
Mosely will be booked today on two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide for the fatal stabbing on Saturday morning.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people are dead and another is injured after a fight outside a Midtown restaurant early Saturday morning.
Metro Police are asking for your help identifying 4 persons of interest who may be involved in the fatal stabbing of two men.
Two men were stabbed to death early Saturday at a Nashville bar and one of the victims was the brother of NFL quarterback C.J. Beathard, authorities said.
Metro Police have identified a man wanted for questioning following the deadly stabbing Saturday morning in Midtown.
Metro Police said arrest warrants for criminal homicide had been obtained in connection with the fatal stabbing early Saturday morning outside Dogwood Restaurant and Bar in Midtown.
