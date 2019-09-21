MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mount Juliet Police have arrested a 31-year-old man who was spotted clinging to a vehicle and dangerously riding through Mount Juliet and Nashville.
Booked into the Wilson County Jail today, 31-year-old Ronnie Sellars of Hermitage was charged with Clinging to a Vehicle after he was spotted dangerously riding through Mt. Juliet and Nashville in late August. pic.twitter.com/RuzV2UIkGy— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) September 21, 2019
Police say they have charged Ronnie Sellars with Clinging to a Vehicle. Sellars was booked into the Wilson County Jail on Saturday.
