NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police announced Tuesday night that the man wanted for a 2018 murder has been arrested.
Police say Robert Lamont Goodner, 24, was arrested for the Feb. 6, 2018 killing of 50-year-old Robert Harper.
Harper was found shot inside a car in the parking lot of the Ravin Hotel on Brick Church Pike. Police believe Goodner was trying to rob him.
Police identified Goodner as the suspect in August of this year.
Goodner was taken into custody at the Days Inn on Brick Church Pike, which is across the street from the Ravin Hotel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.