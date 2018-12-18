Police arrested a 20-year-old man on Tuesday on felony murder charges for his role in setting up the intended drug ripoff in the parking lot of the Preakness Apartments that left two people dead late Saturday night.

Police said JaSean McKissack was arrested for the deaths of Tyler Bradley, 21, of Smyrna, and Tori Murphy, 18, of Swiss Avenue. Bradley and Murphy fatally wounded each other in the apartment complex parking lot at 630 Bell Rd.

Police said the investigation showed that McKissack and Murphy arranged for Bradley to come to the apartment complex to sell marijuana.

McKissack told detectives he and Murphy were planning on robbing Bradley of the marijuana instead of paying him.

Police believe that McKissack walked with Bradley toward an apartment as Murphy approached them from behind with gun drawn. Bradley turned, saw Murphy with the gun, and drew his own pistol. The two men exchanged shots, fatally wounding each other.

Bradley was transported from the scene by ambulance to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. McKissack drove Murphy to Southern Hills Medical Center.