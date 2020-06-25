NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 25-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night on aggravated assault charges for his role during the protests in downtown Nashville on May 30.
Metro Nashville Police say Nicholas Barrett hit a man from behind with a skateboard in the 500 block of Church Street. The victim, identified as Nashville developer Tony Giarratana, suffered significant injuries and received treatment at a local hospital.
At the time of Barrett's arrest, he was free on bond on aggravated rioting and vandalism charges stemming from other actions on May 30.
Barrett is also alleged to have thrown the skateboard at a marked police car responding to a call, damaging the car. He is also accused of using the skateboard to break a window at the Historic Courthouse.
Barrett is freed from jail after posting an additional $25,000 bond on the aggravated assault charge. He was released from jail at 2 a.m. Thursday.
