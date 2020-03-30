NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Metro police announced Monday that they arrested Devonta Hall, the man suspected of hitting a 12-year-old who was riding a bike earlier this month. Police say Hall fled the scene of the crash.
Hall is being charged with leaving the scene of an injury crash and failure to render aid.
The 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the accident. Police tell News4 he remains hospitalized, but his condition is unknown at this time.
Two days after the hit-and-run, News4's Rebecca Cardenas spoke with the 12-year-old's mother, Ericka Fizer.
"If you're okay with not turning yourself in," Fizer said,"you're sick." News4 has reached out to Fizer for an update on her son's condition. She said her son is "steadily progressing" and will begin physical therapy in Atlanta this week.
When police with MNPD's Gang Unit arrested Hall, he was coughing. Police put a precautionary mask on him.
