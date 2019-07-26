NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police has arrested 22-year-old Devonte Sherley on criminal homicide charges in connection to Friday night's fatal shooting at Cumberland View homes.
Sherley is accused of fatally shooting Treshaun David, 19. Sherley was found hiding in an attic on South 4th Street wearing an ankle monitor.
Officers responded to the scene at about 4:20 p.m. Friday and detectives said David was shot during an apparent robbery.
Surveillance photos show another man running from the scene.
If you have any information about the man shown in the photos, give Metro Police a call at 615-742-7463.
