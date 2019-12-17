NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man for bringing illegal Christmas "gifts" on his flight to Nashville.
On Monday around 4:30 p.m., undercover officers were working an arriving flight from Seattle to Nashville at the airport. A narcotic detection K-9 alerted to one of the checked bags being unloaded. The bag, a soft black or blue Nautica bag, belonged to the suspect, 57-year-old Somphone Temmeraj.
Officers smelled an odor of marijuana coming from Temmeraj's bag and K9's alerted to narcotics in two more of Temmeraj's bags and were identical to the first bag.
Detectives stood by and waited for Temmeraj to pick up the bags. When he did and loaded them onto a bag cart, he continued toward the exit and officers approached him. When they asked if all three bags were his, Temmeraj said yes and allowed them to go through the bags. Inside, they found wrapped Christmas gifts inside large white towels and all the bags contained the same thing with no clothes or other travel items in them.
Temmeraj allowed officers to open one of the gifts where they found vacuum-sealed bundles with what appeared to be marijuana inside.
Temmeraj was arrested for possession with intent to distribute. All three bags were further searched including a carry-on backpack that contained a stack of $20 bills totaling $1000 wrapped in purple and green rubber bands. The bag also had two cell phones wrapped in towels, a checked baggage claim ticket from Seattle, and a Chase recepit where he deposited $2,592 in cash the morning before his flight in Oregon.
On him, Temmeraj had two more cell phones (totaling four) and $1,600 in cash. All three bags were weighed and contained 26 double vaccuum-sealed bags, 25 vaccuum-sealed bags, and 24 vaccuum-sealed bags each weighing 29, 28, and 27 pounds respectively; totaling 84 pounds. The substance in the bags tested positive for marijuana.
When officers asked what Temmeraj did for a living for the arrest report, Temmeraj told them that "this" is what he does.
He was arrested on felony drug charges and booked into jail on $10,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.