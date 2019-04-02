Metro Police arrested one man after he and an accomplice forced their way into a home on Morrow Road where shots were fired during an apparent drug-related robbery.
Police said Marvell Thomas, 31, was charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, assaulting a police officer, evading arrest, felon in possession of a handgun, gun possession during the commission of a dangerous felony and sex offender registry violations.
The victim reported that Thomas held him at gunpoint while the second man, who has not been identified, stole items from the home.
As Thomas left, the victim said he fired a shot toward the man.
Police said the suspects also confronted a woman outside the house before driving off in a rented silver Toyota Camry. When she followed them in her vehicle, they fired shots toward her. She was able to provide police with the license plate number of the Camry.
The rental company was able to provide GPS coordinates for the car.
A police helicopter pilot located the suspect vehicle while officers on the ground followed.
The Camry crashed on Gallatin Pike at Douglas Avenue.
Thomas was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Police recovered a semi-automated pistol and a backpack taken from the victims’ home from inside the Camry.
Methamphetamine was recovered from Thomas’ person.
Thomas, who admitted to police to being at the home, was positively identified as the robber.
Police said Thomas had previous convictions for aggravated robbery, sexual batter and felony drug possession.
Detectives are working to identify the second suspect.
