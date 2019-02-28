NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say they have arrested the man accused of raping a 22-year-old woman inside a Nashville parking garage last week.

The woman was attacked inside the garage for the Note 16 Apartments on Horton Avenue along Music Row near Edgehill.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the victim drove into the parking garage around 11 p.m. on Feb. 21. At that time, she noticed the suspect sitting on a curb outside the entrance gate. He reportedly tailed her car into the garage. When the victim walked to the elevator, the man allegedly forced her into the elevator and repeatedly sexually assaulted her.

Investigators said they believe the suspect was there for about an hour before the attack occurred, possibly because he was waiting for a vulnerable target.

Devon T. Gooden, 25, is charged with aggravated rape and vehicle theft.

Gooden is also charged in connection with three crimes against separate women in their 20s, including:

Jan. 27 - The attempted robbery of a 23-year-old woman at her 8th Avenue South apartment complex

Jan. 27 - The robbery of a 21-year-old woman on Elliot Avenue

Feb. 10 - The armed robbery of a 23-year-old woman at her Grand Avenue apartment building

Gooden was arrested Wednesday night at his home on 11th Avenue South. During his interviews with police Thursday morning concerning the other crimes, police said Gooden implicated himself in the sexual assault.

Back in May 2017, he was convicted in a home burglary case and received a three-year probated sentence.

