NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A weeks long investigation by Metro Police has led to the arrest of a man suspected of committing multiple vehicle and home burglaries in the Hillwood area.
Police said Michael J. Webster, 58, has been charged with one count of aggravated burglary, drug possession, criminal trespass, evading arrest and resisting arrest after being arrested early Wednesday morning.
A man, believed to be Webster, was observed on a home camera system at 2:15 a.m. walking up on a front porch at a home on Clematis Drive and attempting to open the front door. The person then disappeared around the back of the home. When a family member arrived to check on the home, they discovered that the back door had been forced open.
Detectives in the area began an hour-long track of the man crossing creeks, roads and following footprints in the grass from the early morning dew.
Police located Webster at 4 a.m. on foot near the corner of Newberry Road and Bresslyn Road. Webster’s vehicle, a Cadillac XTS, was found parked nearby on Bresslyn Road.
At the time he was found, he was wearing garden gloves, black socks to cover his white shoes, a black shirt and pants and a mask around his neck.
Webster admitted to police that he was a peeping tom and would watch women. He said he wore this attire "when he was out peeping and participating in deviant behavior."
Police said additional charges against Webster are anticipated.
