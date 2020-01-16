HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police have charged a man with criminal homicide in connection to a shooting on the morning of New Year’s Day that left one man dead.
Police say 23-year-old Erik Moreno fatally shot 33-year-old Brandon Saunders inside Saunders’ home on Willesden Green Court.
BREAKING: Erik Moreno, 23, was charged this afternoon with criminal homicide for the 1/1 fatal shooting of Brandon Saunders, 33, inside Saunders' home on Willesden Green Ct. It was initially unclear whether the gunshot was accidentally self-inflicted. pic.twitter.com/Xxdm6Hays2— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 17, 2020
Officers determined both Moreno and Saunders were intoxicated and handling pistols. Initially, it was unclear whether the gunshot wound to Saunders’ head was accidentally self-inflicted.
The guns had been moved before police arrived shortly before 3 a.m. Officers re-interviewed a witness who was present during the shooting and determined Moreno fired the fatal shot.
Moreno is being held in lieu of a $250,000 bond.
