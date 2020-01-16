Erik Moreno
Courtesy: MNPD

HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police have charged a man with criminal homicide in connection to a shooting on the morning of New Year’s Day that left one man dead.

Police say 23-year-old Erik Moreno fatally shot 33-year-old Brandon Saunders inside Saunders’ home on Willesden Green Court.

Officers determined both Moreno and Saunders were intoxicated and handling pistols. Initially, it was unclear whether the gunshot wound to Saunders’ head was accidentally self-inflicted.

The guns had been moved before police arrived shortly before 3 a.m. Officers re-interviewed a witness who was present during the shooting and determined Moreno fired the fatal shot.

Moreno is being held in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.